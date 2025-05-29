Best wishes to AEW star Athena

Athena has been one of the biggest attractions for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. She has been carrying the brand on her back for years and etched yet another accolade in the world of professional wrestling.

The Fallen Goddess defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the ROH Women's World Championship at the Ring of Honor: Final Battle event back in 2022. Since then, she has remained undefeated and has been one of the greatest champions of the modern era.

The former NXT Women's Champion took to her X to celebrate being the ROH Champion for a staggering 900 days. Athena dropped a video compilation of her competing against different competitors en route to reaching that incredible feat.

"Can you kick it? I CAN KICK IT MINIONS! It’s a 900 day celebration for the #ForeverROHChamp! #FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi #WeWantAthena #Thelnspiration #WatchROH #BestintheBiz #aewdynamite #AEW"

ROH star Athena had a message for her protege Billie Starkz

While Athena continues to bask in her glory of being the longest-reigning ROH champion of all time, she is hoping for similar success for her pupil, Billie Starkz. The latter is set to enter the Pure Championship tournament and has been guided by her mentor.

The former WWE Superstar revealed that Starkz has been studying former ROH stars to prepare. However, Athena also made it clear that her protege was on her own, and she expected her to claim the gold.

"She is studying the greats, she's looking at her catch-as-catch-can, she is looking at World Class Championship Wrestling, she is studying the greats of ROH wrestling like Nigel McGuinness, Bryan Danielson, and countless others because Billie is not going to ride my coattails to win this tournament. I can't interfere ... none of my minions can, because if we do, we will be fired. So, for once in your life, Billie, get it together, because you have to do this solo and I expect gold around your waist."

With The Fallen Goddess reaching one of the most impressive feats in the industry, it remains to be seen if anyone will be able to stop her ascension.

