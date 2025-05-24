  • home icon
  • Former WWE star returns to Tony Khan's promotion; makes a huge announcement 

By N.S Walia
Modified May 24, 2025 01:54 GMT
Tony Khan's AEW has been a direct competitor to WWE

A former WWE Superstar returned to AEW after an extended period. She came back to Tony Khan's other promotion following her stint and delivered a huge announcement.

The superstar, who is the reigning Ring of Honor Women's Champion, is Athena. The former NXT Women's Champion resurfaced back in AEW last month to assist her protege, Billie Starkz, in her feud with Mercedes Mone.

She even wrestled Mercedes Mone in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, which turned out to be one of the top showdowns in the company despite her loss. Following that, Athena returned to Tony Khan's ROH and revealed that Billie Starkz would be entering the Pure Championship Tournament.

"Minions ... it's the time of my show where I call a minion empowerment meeting and cut up couple of jokes, I called Billy an idiot and I move on with my day. But I am not feeling happy, I am actually quite mad, but I still have a piece of vital information to give you ... Billie Starks will be entering the Pure Championship Tournament. Hell, she's won one tournament, why can't she do it again? and the reason Billie isn't here right now because she is sitting at home doing what I tell her.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

The former WWE Superstar also revealed that Starkz was not at the show, but at home studying tapes of former top ROH stars like Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness to prepare for the tournament. Moreover, it was clarified by Athena that Starkz was on her own and expected her to win the championship gold.

"She is studying the greats, she's looking at her catch can, she is looking at world-class championship wrestling, she is studying the grades of ROH wrestling like Nigel McGuinness, Bryan Danielson, and countless others because Billie is not going to ride my coattails to win this tournament. I can't interfere ... none of my minions can because if we do, we will be fired, so for once in your life, Billie, get it together because you have to do this solo and I expect gold around your waist."
Athena reunited with her former WWE partner

Athena rose to prominence for her stint in WWE as Ember Moon. For years, she was a cornerstone for their developmental brand, NXT, and even had a great run on the main roster, competing against top stars.

Recently, The Minion Overload reunited with her former WWE partner, Shotzi. The duo was spotted sharing a meal. They had squared off in singles matches and were even the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at one point.

As Athena continues to be a top attraction for Ring of Honor, it will be interesting to see if her tutelage could lead Billie Starkz to victory in the Pure Championship Tournament.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

