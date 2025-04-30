Photo: AEW star Athena reunites with former WWE partner

Athena recently suffered a bitter defeat in AEW, but reuniting with an old friend seems to have lifted her spirits. The ROH Women's World Champion recently uploaded a photo of herself with WWE's Shotzi.

The Minion Overlord is the longest-reigning champion in ROH history and the de facto face of the promotion. Unfortunately, she was unable to defeat Mercedes Mone in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on April 16 and will thus miss out on the chance to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas.

Despite the missed opportunity, Athena put on a cheerful face on social media today. She reunited with her friend and former tag team partner, Shotzi. The two shared the ring several times in 2021 and are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Check out the post below:

"@ShotziWWE OH hey TTP !! #FirePit still lives on," she wrote.

Athena wants a rematch after crushing loss to Mercedes Mone

Fans have been clamoring for Athena to move up from Ring of Honor to AEW Dynamite and Collision, and it seemed that she was finally getting her shot in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The "Forever" ROH Women's Champion vanquished Harley Cameron in the quarterfinals and stepped up to Mercedes Mone in the semis. It was a dream match for many, and All Elite Wrestling presented it as such. The two opened the show with a battle that lasted more than 20 minutes. In the end, Mone's undefeated streak remained intact.

Following the loss, the former Ember Moon took to X/Twitter to demand a rematch, as seen below:

"Run in back!" she wrote.

The Fallen Goddess is one of the most popular stars in Tony Khan's promotions, but for now, it looks like she'll continue her run as champion in ROH. Whether the 36-year-old will return to Dynamite this year remains to be seen.

