Outraged by shocking AEW loss, longest reigning champion demands rematch 

One of the longest-reigning champions in ROH history suffered her first singles loss of the year on AEW Dynamite this week. The star in question, Athena, has now voiced her desire for a rematch against her opponent, who was none other than Mercedes Mone.

Ad

The War Goddess returned to All Elite programming late last month on Collision to confront The CEO after the latter had taken shots at her over her supposed shortcomings as Billie Starkz's mentor. All three women in question had declared themselves as participants in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. Although her Minion in Training failed to advance past Jamie Hayter, Athena herself defeated Harley Cameron in her first tournament match.

After Mercedes defeated Julia Hart in their match at Dynasty 2025 to advance to the semifinals, her long-anticipated showdown against The Minion Overlord was made official for AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. The two stars pushed each other to their limits in an in-ring masterclass, but the bout ended with "Four Belts Mone" managing to execute a pin on the "Forever" ROH Women's World Champion.

Ad

Trending

After this Wednesday's special episode of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter to comment on her match against Athena. The Fallen Goddess responded to the post, seemingly keen for a rematch against the TBS Champion.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"Run it back! #AEWDynamite," wrote Athena.

Check out Athena's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercedes now moves on to the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament set for Double or Nothing 2025, where she will face either Jamie Hayter or Kris Statlander. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW Women's World Title at All In: Texas.

Results for this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite became the longest-running pro-wrestling program on TBS and TNT this week with Spring BreakThru. Tony Khan and company loaded up the special episode with a number of high-profile matches, besides Mercedes Mone vs Athena as discussed earlier. Check out the results for the show below:

Ad

Hangman Adam Page defeated Josh Alexander [Owen Hart Tournament 2025 match]

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (c) defeated Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona [World Tag Team Championship match]

Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita [Owen Hart Tournament 2025 match]

Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta (c) [World Trios Titles]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what All Elite Wrestling has planned for Collision: Spring Break Thru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More