Two record-holding champions announced for major showdown on AEW Dynamite

Next week on AEW Dynamite, two longtime champions are set to clash in the ring in a highly anticipated matchup with high stakes. This will be their first time competing one-on-one in the promotion.

The semifinals of the women's bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament have been made official following the final series of matches of the opening round, which took place last night on Collision. This Wednesday at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, the first of two semifinals will take place, and it will feature two bitter rivals in action.

Mercedes Moné is set to take on Athena in singles action as they try to move one step closer to a world title shot at All In. Both women have been on a roll and have set milestones regarding their title reigns. The CEO remains undefeated in singles action since her debut, while the Fallen Goddess has been holding onto her ROH Women's World Championship for more than 850 days.

"THIS WEDNESDAY #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru LIVE, 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX @MercedesVarnado vs @AthenaPalmer_FG Champion vs Champion in the Owen Hart Cup Semis! TBS Champion Mercedes Moné faces ROH Women's World Champion Athena to see who advances to the finals!"

The two have been getting on each other's nerves as of late, which resulted in an intense first-time confrontation two weeks ago.

Who faces off in the other semifinal of the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament?

On the other side of the bracket, Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander are set to cross paths to fill in the other slot in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. They have shared the ring on multiple occasions in the past, but this seems to be the match with the highest stakes.

Statlander moved on to the semifinals after beating Thunder Rosa in the opening round. Hayter did the same last night on AEW Collision, as she took down Billie Starkz in a hard-hitting contest.

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will have her hands full, as the four women remaining in the tournament all have the means to take her down. She may have to prepare herself as soon as possible for one of her biggest challenges yet at All In: Texas.

