Mercedes Moné's undefeated AEW streak in serious jeopardy after former WWE star's big win

Following the events that unfolded tonight on Collision, it appears that Mercedes Moné's undefeated singles streak in AEW may be in jeopardy. A former WWE Superstar seems to be the only person who could end this.
The CEO is currently in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after taking the win over Julia Hart in the opening round match at AEW Dynasty. Her next opponent will be either Harley Cameron or Athena.
The two women faced off tonight for a spot in the semifinals. Eventually, Athena was able to connect with all her signature maneuvers and top this off with her O-Face finisher for the victory.
This has just set up a dream semifinals matchup between Mercedes Moné and the Forever Champion next week at Dynamite: Spring Break-Thru. The winner will advance to the finals of the tournament at Double or Nothing for a chance to become the number one contender for the Women's World Title.
Mercedes Moné has been undefeated in singles action since her AEW debut. But as a whole, she has only had one loss, which was in a tag team match last week. In that match, she teamed up with Harley Cameron but lost to Athena and Julia Hart. The common denominator is the Fallen Goddess, who could potentially be the first woman to defeat her in a singles match.