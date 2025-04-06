Mercedes Moné refuses to help her partner after confrontation with ex-WWE star in AEW

Mercedes Moné showed interesting behavior tonight on Collision as she was thrown off by a confrontation with a former WWE Superstar. This resulted in her not helping her tag team partner, leading to her first loss in AEW.

The CEO has been undefeated in the promotion since signing with them last year, but all of her matches have been in singles competition. Tonight was her first tag team match as she teamed up with Harley Cameron to face Athena and Julia Hart.

This was her first time sharing the ring with The Fallen Goddess in AEW and their first face-to-face encounter since their confrontation last week. It seems that Athena has rattled her, as Mercedes was wary of directly facing her in the match.

At a crucial part of the contest, Julia Hart had Harley Cameron in an Octopus Hold. Mercedes Moné attempted to go for a save, but saw that the ROH Women's World Champion was in the ring blocking her way. She backed off, and eventually, Harley tapped out.

See the full sequence below.

This was her first loss in AEW. It remains to be seen whether this will affect Mercedes Moné's resolve heading into her match tomorrow night against Julia Hart as part of the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

