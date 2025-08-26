Best wishes to AEW star Austin Gunn

Austin Gunn is one-half of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Gunns, alongside his brother Colten Gunn. The duo signed with All Elite Wrestling back in 2020 and have since been ever-present in the promotion's tag team division, rising their way to the top.They started in the promotion as the Gunn Club alongside their father and a former member of the DX, Billy Gunn. They were allies with the Acclaimed for a while before the group exploded, and Billy Gunn joined the Acclaimed. They would later defeat the Acclaimed to win their first-ever AEW World Tag Team Championships.However, the Gunns haven't been seen on AEW television since All In 2025. Despite their absence, the promotion recently posted their best wishes for Austin Gunn on social media as it's his birthday today. The younger son of Billy Gunn turns 30 as All Elite Wrestling wishes their former champion.&quot;Happy Birthday! @theaustingunn&quot; the post read.Former AEW Tag Team Champions Missing From Television Due to InjuryThe Gunns returned to All Elite Wrestling at All In: Texas, where they helped out their stablemate, Juice Robinson. However, just weeks after coming back from a five-month absence, the former champions are off television again as one of them suffered an injury recently.Colten Gunn suffered an injury during his match on AEW Collision last month, which has kept the team away from television. They were initially supposed to be a part of the Tag Team Eliminator tournament for deciding the challengers for the tag titles at Forbidden Door, but had to be removed following Colten's injury.The Gunns' stable, the Bang Bang Gang, haven't had great luck with injuries recently. The entire stable was out for weeks before Juice Robinson and The Gunns returned at All In. Currently, the Gunns find themselves on the sidelines due to Colten's injury, joining another stablemate, Jay White.Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Austin Gunn a very happy birthday!