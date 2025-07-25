  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Gunn Club
  • Update on Colten Gunn following AEW Collision injury - Reports

Update on Colten Gunn following AEW Collision injury - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:12 GMT
AEW Gunns
Austin and Colten Gunn (Source-Colten on Instagram)

The latest report provided an update on Colten Gunn's status after he sustained an injury in his match on AEW Collision last Saturday. The injury was disclosed during Dynamite this week.

Ad

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, AEW announced a World Tag Team Title eliminator tournament, where the winners will challenge for the World Tag Titles at the Forbidden Door 2025 event. The first match of the tournament happened between FTR and JetSpeed, where FTR secured the win to advance in the semi-finals.

During the show, Excalibur on commentary revealed that Colten Gunn sustained an injury in his match on Collision last week, so The Gunns will not be able to participate in the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, Fightful.com has an update on the injury. The report stated that All Elite Wrestling will need to make adjustments to the tournament, as Colten Gunn will likely be sidelined due to injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

WWE Hall of Famer has some advice for the AEW tag team

The popular AEW tag team, Austin and Colten Gunn, happen to be the sons of the WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn. All three of them were part of a stable together before their onscreen breakup a few years back.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet last year, Billy Gunn revealed the advice he always gives his sons to succeed in pro wrestling:

Ad
"They're still in figure out what we are together, how we are, and a lot of the training with them was just letting Colten know, 'It's okay to be you,' and it's okay that Austin's Austin. But you cannot be Austin, you cannot try to measure up to his energy and his charisma and all because that is a major downfall for you because there's no way you can do it. But you can gel together if you guys just figure out who's good at what, who's good at [other things] and mesh them together."
Ad

Fans will have to wait and see when Colten Gunn will recover from injury and return to the AEW tag team division.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications