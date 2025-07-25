Update on Colten Gunn following AEW Collision injury - Reports

The latest report provided an update on Colten Gunn's status after he sustained an injury in his match on AEW Collision last Saturday. The injury was disclosed during Dynamite this week.This past Wednesday on Dynamite, AEW announced a World Tag Team Title eliminator tournament, where the winners will challenge for the World Tag Titles at the Forbidden Door 2025 event. The first match of the tournament happened between FTR and JetSpeed, where FTR secured the win to advance in the semi-finals.During the show, Excalibur on commentary revealed that Colten Gunn sustained an injury in his match on Collision last week, so The Gunns will not be able to participate in the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, Fightful.com has an update on the injury. The report stated that All Elite Wrestling will need to make adjustments to the tournament, as Colten Gunn will likely be sidelined due to injury.WWE Hall of Famer has some advice for the AEW tag teamThe popular AEW tag team, Austin and Colten Gunn, happen to be the sons of the WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn. All three of them were part of a stable together before their onscreen breakup a few years back.During an interview with Chris Van Vliet last year, Billy Gunn revealed the advice he always gives his sons to succeed in pro wrestling:&quot;They're still in figure out what we are together, how we are, and a lot of the training with them was just letting Colten know, 'It's okay to be you,' and it's okay that Austin's Austin. But you cannot be Austin, you cannot try to measure up to his energy and his charisma and all because that is a major downfall for you because there's no way you can do it. But you can gel together if you guys just figure out who's good at what, who's good at [other things] and mesh them together.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans will have to wait and see when Colten Gunn will recover from injury and return to the AEW tag team division.