WWE legend's son gets injured immediately after return; AEW forced to make huge changes

By Sujay
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:50 GMT
WWE logo (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: WWE and AEW Facebook pages)
AEW has been forced to make a major change after a WWE legend’s son got injured immediately after his return. This will force the company to make a tough decision, and it was announced on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Colten Gunn, the son of WWE legend Billy Gunn, injured himself during AEW Collision last week when he and his brother took on Gates of Agony, CRU, and The Learning Tree. He fell after a move from Big Bill. The news was announced by none other than Excalibur, who was on commentary duty on Dynamite.

Excalibur said that because of Colten’s knee injury, The Gunns will not be able to participate in the AEW World Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. The winner of this tournament will be getting a shot at The Hurt Syndicate's Tag Team Titles at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is set to take place on August 24, 2025.

The Gunns have been an ever-present tag team in All Elite Wrestling, and their absence will be felt once again after they returned from a lengthy hiatus last week.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Colten Gunn as he recovers from this latest setback.

Edited by Neda Ali
