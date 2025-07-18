[Spoiler] Major AEW star seemingly suffers an injury after making an in-ring return

AEW taped the upcoming edition of Saturday's Collision after the end of Dynamite at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. However, the show became the site of a former champion getting injured just after returning to in-ring action.
The star, a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, is Colten Gunn. He, alongside his tag team partner and real-life brother, Austin, competed in a four-way tag team match on Collision. The Gunns squared off against CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush), Big Bill & Bryan Keith, and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) with a $200,000 cash reward at stake for the winners.
However, an unfortunate situation happened when Colten Gunn injured his knee. Photos of Billy Gunn's son being helped to the back by medical staff emerged on social media, hinting at a serious injury. This came as a significant setback as this was The Gunns' first match in a long time, and could lead to them being placed on the sidelines again. Before this, they had competed on the February 12 episode of Dynamite.
Billy Gunn was upset with AEW star Colten Gunn when he decided to become a wrestler
Austin and Colten are second-generation wrestlers, carrying forward the legacy of their WWE Hall of Fame father, Billy Gunn. Initially, he was upset with Colton for approaching fellow legend Rikishi to train in his wrestling school before first having a word with him.
"So I get there, of course, everyone knows who I am because I look like my dad. I did it and I called my dad that night and he was pretty mad at first, like, 'Why would you not call me, what are you doing?' and I'm like, 'I don't know, I just wanted to do it on my own, see if like I was just thinking about it or I really wanted to do it.' He's like, 'Well, if you're gonna do it, you have to come home,"' Colten said.
Colten Gunn has come a long way since he first started in the business. However, this unfortunate knee injury situation puts The Gunns' future in AEW in jeopardy once again.
