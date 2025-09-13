  • home icon
  Best Wishes to AEW Star Bryan Keith

Best Wishes to AEW Star Bryan Keith

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:41 GMT
Bryan Keith
Bryan Keith [Image via Keith's Instagram]

Many would argue that Bryan Keith is one of the most entertaining stars in AEW. He has been working as one of the most prominent heels in the promotion alongside Big Bill following the dissolution of The Learning Tree earlier this year. Keith is known for his energetic on-screen presence, fully embracing the title of Bounty Hunter in AEW.

In his career of well over a decade, Keith has worked in various promotions like ROH, GCW, and currently in AEW. He signed his contract with All Elite Wrestling in 2024 and joined Chris Jericho in his faction. Before signing with AEW, The Bounty Hunter had an impressive run in the indies, winning titles like the DPW National Champion, Timebomb Champion, etc.

Today, The Bounty Hunter is celebrating a special occasion as he turned 34 years old.

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish Bryan Keith very many happy returns of the day.

Bryan Keith will make his return to New Texas Pro Wrestling

Bryan Keith has been a legend at New Texas Pro Wrestling during his time. In his time in the promotion, the 34-year-old became the longest reigning New Texas Pro Champion in history. Now, he is set to make his return to the promotion next month.

The company announced a few days ago on X that The Bounty Hunter will make his comeback to New Texas Pro Wrestling on Sunday, October 5. It will be NTPW's We Know Ball taking place at the Empire Garage & Control Room in Austin, Texas.

Moreover, the AEW star will compete in the ring at the show. However, his opponent is yet to be announced. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for Keith from here on.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
