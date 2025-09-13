Best Wishes to AEW Star Bryan Keith

Many would argue that Bryan Keith is one of the most entertaining stars in AEW. He has been working as one of the most prominent heels in the promotion alongside Big Bill following the dissolution of The Learning Tree earlier this year. Keith is known for his energetic on-screen presence, fully embracing the title of Bounty Hunter in AEW.In his career of well over a decade, Keith has worked in various promotions like ROH, GCW, and currently in AEW. He signed his contract with All Elite Wrestling in 2024 and joined Chris Jericho in his faction. Before signing with AEW, The Bounty Hunter had an impressive run in the indies, winning titles like the DPW National Champion, Timebomb Champion, etc.Today, The Bounty Hunter is celebrating a special occasion as he turned 34 years old.From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish Bryan Keith very many happy returns of the day.Bryan Keith will make his return to New Texas Pro WrestlingBryan Keith has been a legend at New Texas Pro Wrestling during his time. In his time in the promotion, the 34-year-old became the longest reigning New Texas Pro Champion in history. Now, he is set to make his return to the promotion next month.The company announced a few days ago on X that The Bounty Hunter will make his comeback to New Texas Pro Wrestling on Sunday, October 5. It will be NTPW's We Know Ball taking place at the Empire Garage &amp; Control Room in Austin, Texas.Moreover, the AEW star will compete in the ring at the show. However, his opponent is yet to be announced. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for Keith from here on.