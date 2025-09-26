Best Wishes to AEW star Buddy Matthews!

AEW star Buddy Matthews joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2022. He was a member of House of Black, alongside Brody King and Julia Hart. Unfortunately, this group has disbanded. Hart formed Triangle of Madness with Skye Blue and Thekla. Meanwhile, Brody King and Bandido are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. Buddy Matthews is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury, which he suffered while wrestling Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia on February 15, 2025. His recovery is reportedly progressing well, and he may return to action soon. Today is his 37th birthday, so Sportskeeda sends him best wishes on this celebratory occasion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Buddy Murphy is one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets. He was under WWE's banner from 2013 to 2021, where he held the Cruiserweight Championship once, the Raw Tag Team Championship once, and the NXT Tag Team Championship once. In All Elite Wrestling, he held the AEW World Trios Championship once with Brody King and Malakai Black. Buddy Matthews says that he would love to work with his wife, Rhea RipleyBuddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley got married in 2024. The latter is a huge WWE star, and Triple H has immense faith in her. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Tag Team Champion said that he would love to have a storyline with his wife someday. &quot;So I would love to do something with her. I think that story and our chemistry, just the way we are, would be good television. That’s definitely something, an itch I’d like to scratch,&quot; said the AEW star. [H/T: Cageside Seats]Only time will tell what the future holds for Matthews in the world of professional wrestling. Hopefully, Tony Khan will book him strongly when he makes his comeback.