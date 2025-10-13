  • home icon
Best wishes to AEW star Don Callis

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:42 GMT
Don Callis is a veteran wrestling manager (Image via Don Callis's X)
Don Callis is a veteran wrestling manager (Image via Don Callis's X)

Don Callis has been involved in professional wrestling for more than thirty years. The AEW manager is currently an integral part of the promotion, who sent their best wishes to him on his special occasion.

The leader of his dominant faction, The Don Callis Family, started as a wrestler in 1989. Throughout his career, he worked for top promotions like WWF, ECW, and TNA Wrestling. In 2004, he introduced his onscreen character in TNA and later returned to the company as Executive Vice President and commentator in 2017.

In 2020, Callis also began appearing for AEW during their partnership with TNA (then known as IMPACT Wrestling). Following the end of their partnership, Callis fully transitioned to All Elite Wrestling and managed various wrestlers, including Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Kyle Fletcher.

Callis is currently in charge of his stable, which is comprised of members like Andrade, Konosuke Takeshita, Lance Archer, El Clon, and other stars. With his contributions to the company, AEW took to its X today to wish Callis on his 61st birthday.

"Happy Birthday! @TheDonCallis🎁."
Bill Apter gave advice to a current Don Callis Family member

Former WWE superstar Andrade, who returned to AEW two weeks ago, is one of the newest additions to the Don Callis Family. Following that, he made some negative comments about veteran journalist Dave Meltzer. Witnessing that, fellow veteran Bill Apter advised Andrade not to engage in a war of words online.

"I think Andrade should not have gone online and give Dave [Meltzer] a thing that it bothered him, making Dave important to this situation. Ignore it. I saw Andrade make his re-debut on AEW last week. He looked great. He looked really, really good, and I think they're going to push him to the top. He's with the Don Callis Family now, it was a good move, but stuff like this, Andrade, if you're watching, this just don't answer people on social media that knock what you do or what you did and they don't have the facts or even if they do have the facts just don't answer them because you're creating a war of words on the internet."

With Andrade under Callis' wing for his second AEW tenure, it remains to be seen if he will reach heights of major success or not.

