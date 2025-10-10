"Don't answer people on social media" - Wrestling veteran offers advice to AEW star Andrade (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Andrade made a surprising return to AEW, re-debuting on the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite last week. The 35-year-old rejoined the All Elite promotion after initially leaving the company at the end of 2023 for what turned out to be a brief run with WWE.
After he made his return to AEW, Andrade made some comments about renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on social media. Following this incident, wrestling veteran Bill Apter offered some advice to El Idolo about engaging with people on social media.
During an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said that Andrade shouldn't have gone online and voiced his opinion about Meltzer, but rather should've ignored the situation. He urged him not to answer people on social media, as it only creates a war of words.
"I think Andrade should not have gone online and give Dave [Meltzer] a thing that it bothered him, making Dave important to this situation. Ignore it. I saw Andrade make his re-debut on AEW last week. He looked great. He looked really, really good, and I think they're going to push him to the top. He's with the Don Callis Family now, it was a good move, but stuff like this, Andrade, if you're watching, this just don't answer people on social media that knock what you do or what you did and they don't have the facts or even if they do have the facts just don't answer them because you're creating a war of words on the internet," Apter said.
Andrade had an exciting second debut in AEW as he was revealed to be the newest member of the Don Callis Family. Earlier in the show, the Family had also added Clon to their group, signalling exciting times ahead for the Don Callis-led stable.
