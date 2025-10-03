  • home icon
Major reason why AEW once again signed Andrade - Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 03, 2025 14:42 GMT
Andrade
Andrade [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Andrade made his unexpected return to All Elite Wrestling this week on Dynamite. This return made a lot of headlines because El Idolo recently left WWE all of a sudden. While many fans predicted his comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion, few expected it to happen this quickly. Now, a recent report reveals a major reason for the former United States Champion joining AEW.

The 35-year-old initially left All Elite Wrestling in 2023 to make his return to WWE in the Royal Rumble 2024. However, after a lackluster run in the company, El Idolo was lost in the shuffle and was later released due to violating wellness policies, as per some reports. This week on Dynamite, El Idolo made his comeback to AEW by taking out Kenny Omega in the closing moments of the show.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW wanted to build the company in Mexico. Therefore, a major idea behind bringing back Andrade was to push him as the company's face in Mexico, considering his immense popularity in the region.

Therefore, the fans might see the former WWE United States Champion competing in several Mexican promotions, including big events for CMLL, as well as under the AEW banner.

Andrade sends a message to Don Callis after making his return to AEW

Andrade attacked Kenny Omega to make a statement after making his AEW return. Not only that, the 35-year-old star joined The Don Callis Family as the newest member of the faction. Following Dynamite, El Idolo sent a message to Callis after such a shocking event.

Taking to X, Andrade claimed that only due to The Invisible Hand's support, Kenny Omega was the belt collector in professional wrestling. In Spanish, he acknowledged Callis' guidance by calling him the mastermind in AEW.

"Now I understand why Kenny Omega was The Collector!! La mente maestra @TheDonCallis" he wrote

Check out his X post below:

With that said, it will be interesting to see where this alliance between the former WWE star and Don Callis will lead in All Elite Wrestling moving forward.

