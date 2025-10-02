  • home icon
  Former WWE champion fired from the company due to multiple wellness violations - Reports

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 02, 2025 18:26 GMT
A former WWE champion's sudden exit from the company has been the talk of the town over the last few weeks. A new report has provided further insight into what led to the star's departure.

Andrade returned to the global juggernaut in 2024 after a stint with AEW. However, the Mexican star's second stint with WWE did not last long, as he was released from his contract last month. The 35-year-old shocked the pro wrestling world last night as he made his return to All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite, where he attacked Kenny Omega and joined The Don Callis Family.

Andrade's AEW return left many confused, as WWE Superstars often have a 90-day non-compete clause when they are released from their contract. PWInsider explained the situation, noting that the former United States Champion was fired due to numerous wellness violations over the last year. It was also reported that the company decided to cut Andrade outright, rather than paying him and keeping him under a 90-day non-compete clause.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter commented on Andrade's WWE exit

Andrade's second tenure with the global juggernaut came to an end just over a year and a half later, as he was shockingly released from his contract on September 13. Multiple sources have reported that the Mexican was let go due to multiple wellness violations. Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling also shared his thoughts on the former champion's exit, noting that somebody in the company was not happy with him:

"What I have heard is, it's an old line, but if somebody in the company has a bug up their butt about you, you can't scratch it out. That's what I heard, somebody in the company was not happy. Keep in mind also, his ex-wife Charlotte Flair, who is a major player in the company, and she would not want him out of there."
Andrade had a pretty forgettable second run with WWE. The only title he won during his year and a half with the company was the Speed Championship. While his first run with AEW was also nothing to write home about, fans have high expectations for him in his second tenure with Tony Khan's company.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
