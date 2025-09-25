"That's what I heard" - Veteran explains backstage reason why Andrade parted ways with WWE (Exclusive)

Andrade departed WWE just after SummerSlam, leading to questions about the reason for the sudden developement. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this could have been due to a subtle reason backstage.

Ad

The 35-year-old star has had a tumultous pro-wrestling career in recent years, having left WWE to join AEW and then returning in 2024. However, his time in the Stamford-based promotion was cut short again. Reports suggest that this was due to backstage conflicts and Andrade no-showing meetings and shows.

Speaking about it on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"What I have heard is, it's an old line but if somebody in the company has a bug up their butt about you, you can't scratch it out. That's what I heard, somebody in the company was not happy. Keep in mind also, his ex-wife Charlotte Flair who is a major player in the company, and she would not want him out of there."

Ad

Trending

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Dutch Mantell thinks Andrade wanted to get fired by WWE

According to former on-screen manager Dutch Mantell, the series of events imply that Andrade purposefully wanted to be fired from the company.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated:

"I think he wanted to get fired. He had to. Listen, if you have a job and you want to keep the job, if your place of employment calls you, won't you try to call them back the same day at least? He went weeks and weeks without calling them back. So, he was telling them, 'Hey, I don't want to be there.' I have no idea why he didn't want to be there. Most guys are knocking themselves out to get to WWE, and he's knocking himself out to get released, and they finally give him his wish," Mantell said.

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Andrade does next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!