Andrade purposely got himself fired from WWE for one major reason, says wrestling veteran

Andrade's WWE release came out of the blue, as El Idolo was doing well in the tag team division alongside Rey Fénix. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell said that the 35-year-old star purposely got himself fired from the promotion for one major reason.

In 2024, Andrade returned to the Stamford-based promotion as a surprise entrant during the Men's Royal Rumble match in Florida. The 35-year-old star had a decent run as a singles performer before he paired up with Rey Fénix and entered the tag team division on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, a report from Bodyslam.net suggested that the former NXT Champion was unreachable for weeks before his release from the promotion. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran stated that the former United States Champion wanted his release, which is why he presumably got himself fired from the company by being unavailable when contacted.

"I think he wanted to get fired. He had to. Listen, if you have a job and you want to keep the job, if your place of employment calls you, won't you try to call them back the same day at least? He went weeks and weeks without calling them back. So, he was telling them, 'Hey, I don't want to be there.' I have no idea why he didn't want to be there. Most guys are knocking themselves out to get to WWE, and he's knocking himself out to get released, and they finally give him his wish," Mantell said.

Major reunion could take place following Andrade's release from WWE - Reports

The Lucha Brothers were one of the hottest tag teams in the industry before they signed with WWE. While Penta made his debut on Monday Night RAW in January 2025, Rey Fénix appeared for the blue brand in April 2025. The management kept both names away from each other, but that could change in a while.

According to Bodyslam.net, the management discussed the possibility of Penta and Fénix reuniting in WWE as The Lucha Brothers. However, there are no immediate plans for the reunion, and the idea has only been discussed internally, given Rey Fénix lost his tag team partner, Andrade, on Friday Night SmackDown.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

