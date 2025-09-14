  • home icon
  Former United States Champion was reportedly "unreachable" to WWE, leading to his release

Former United States Champion was reportedly “unreachable” to WWE, leading to his release

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 14, 2025 05:21 GMT
The star has been let go [Image via WWE.com]

It was reported earlier today that SmackDown star Andrade left WWE. Multiple reports about his sudden departure from the company are emerging, revealing concerning updates about the fallout between the former NXT Champion and World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to a report by Cory Hays of BodySlam.Net, sources have informed them that the company tried to contact Andrade for several weeks, but the former champion was "unreachable."

"In regards to Andrade, sources indicate to Bodyslam that WWE had tried to get in touch with him for several weeks but he was unreachable," he wrote.
Before parting ways, former United States Champion Andrade was climbing ladders on Friday Night SmackDown's tag team division alongside Rey Fenix. The two competed at SummerSlam in a Six-Pack tag team Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, but failed to capture the gold.

As the news broke, the 35-year-old was moved to the Stamford-based promotion's Alumni page and was removed from the official roster page of SmackDown, confirming his departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Former WWE US Champion's AEW return status

According to a recent report by Fightful, sources from All Elite Wrestling have stated that they are unaware of Andrade's departure from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Despite the star's sudden departure from AEW in December 2023, which affected the company's booking, Tony Khan spoke highly of the former champion and said they parted on good terms.

Speaking of his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion now, sources noted that "No bridge is truly burned in AEW," hinting at his potential comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With his second stint ending with World Wrestling Entertainment after just 18 months, it will be exciting to see what the former United States Champion does next in his pro wrestling career in the coming months.

Edited by Neda Ali
