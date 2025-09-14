Andrade AEW return update after WWE exit - Reports

It was reported a couple of hours ago that Andrade has departed WWE. The former NXT Champion wasn't featured on television for several weeks, but he was making waves in the tag team division alongside Rey Fenix before SummerSlam 2025.Andrade returned to WWE during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match after a run in AEW. However, El Idolo's second stint with World Wrestling Entertainment didn't impress many, as he was primarily featured in the mid-card scene. His profile was recently moved to the alumni section of the company's official roster page.Fans are now wondering what's next for the 35-year-old and whether he could return to All Elite Wrestling, as he left the Tony Khan-led promotion abruptly to join the Stamford-based promotion. According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW sources they spoke to revealed that El Idolo parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion in December 2023 on less-than-ideal terms. Before his exit, the Tony Khan-led company reportedly wanted the former NXT Champion to sign a long-term contract extension. El Idolo was expected to re-sign, but he eventually left All Elite Wrestling, affecting the organization's plans.Moreover, sources indicated they were unaware of Andrade's departure from WWE. Speaking about the possibilities of his return to All Elite Wrestling, sources stated, &quot;No bridge is truly burned in AEW.&quot; Tony Khan revealed during the 2023 Worlds End Post-Show Media Scrum that the parties were on good terms.Potential details surrounding Andrade's WWE exitA report by Fightful also revealed that the former NXT Champion's departure had been in the works for at least a week. However, as of now, the real reason behind his exit remains unclear.The 35-year-old superstar was last seen in action at SummerSlam, where he teamed up with Rey Fenix to contest for the WWE Tag Team Title. Fenix and El Idolo failed to win the gold in the ladder bout. Last Friday, the former AEW International Champion returned to singles action.That said, it will be interesting to see what's next for Andrade as he seemingly kicks off a new journey outside WWE.