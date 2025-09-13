More details revealed surrounding Andrade's WWE departure 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:49 GMT
Andrade has left WWE (image via WWE)
Andrade has left WWE (image via WWE)

It was revealed earlier today that Andrade had left WWE, in what is now being reported as an isolated incident that isn't expected to affect any other superstars.

Fightful Select broke the news earlier tonight and has since confirmed that this doesn't appear to have been a contract expiration, since Andrade has only been back in WWE for around 18 months.

The report noted that his departure has been in the works for at least a week, but at the time of writing, the circumstances behind his exit remain unclear. His final match for the company came at SummerSlam, where he was part of a team with Rey Fenix, but the duo was unable to capture the Tag Team Championship.

The 35-year-old hasn't been featured on TV for several weeks, and it seems that his alliance with Rey Fenix is now over after the Luchador appeared on WWE SmackDown alone last night.

Andrade's WWE departure came out of the blue for wrestling fans

Andrade left AEW on less-than-ideal terms back in December 2023 and then returned to WWE in January 2024 as part of the annual Royal Rumble. He has been part of the SmackDown brand in recent months, but wasn't the focus for WWE's creative team.

Despite not being seen for several weeks, his departure came out of the blue, and it seems that the only public hint is the fact that his profile was moved over to WWE's alumni section.

Sarah Logan's profile was also moved over to the alumni section of the company's official website earlier this week, which confirmed that her contract had now expired and she was considered a free agent.

It's unclear if the former NXT Champion is now considered a free agent since the circumstances surrounding his surprising exit are yet to be publicly revealed.

