3-time WWE champion has left the company - Reports

It is perhaps one of the most shocking news stories of the week, but reports today suggest that Andrade has departed WWE.Andrade's last match came back at SummerSlam, where he teamed with Rey Fenix in a losing effort to become Tag Team Champions. Now, it is being reported by Fightful Select that he has left the company.Andrade only made his return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble after making a name for himself in AEW, but it seems that after more than a year of being part of the mid-card, his profile has been moved to the alumni section of WWE's website.Andrade hasn't featured on TV for several weeks after a tag team between Rey Fenix and the former NXT Champion was established.Last night on SmackDown, Fenix decided to accept Sami Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship, which shows he's back to being a singles star, and Andrade wasn't part of the show.Andrade wasn't able to step up to the next level on WWE SmackDownAndrade returned to WWE, and it was hoped that he would be seen as a top star, but it seems that the former NXT Champion wasn't able to push himself to the highest level on the blue brand.Things changed whilst he was away in AEW, and the top level is now filled with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre.It's unclear what happened with Andrade and why his departure appeared to be so sudden after being part of storylines and matches last month, but more details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.Andrade was married to fellow star Charlotte Flair until the couple divorced last year. They have since been working together on the same brand.