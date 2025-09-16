Major reunion discussed following Andrade's release from WWE - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:35 GMT
Andrade was released from WWE! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Andrade was released from WWE! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Andrade's release from WWE came as a shock to many, as the 35-year-old star made his return to the company in 2024. Meanwhile, a new report indicates that a major reunion was discussed following El Idolo's release.

A few days ago, Andrade was released from the Stamford-based promotion, and his profile was quietly moved to the alumni section on the company's website. Later, reports stated that the release occurred due to a disciplinary issue, and that the company had plans for him and Rey Fénix as a tag team on Friday Night SmackDown.

According to Bodyslam.net, management, following Andrade's release, has discussed the idea of reuniting Penta and Fénix as a tag team. The Lucha Brothers are arguably one of the best tag teams in the industry, but the company kept them on separate brands and built them on WWE's main roster with a different approach.

While the reunion isn't imminent, the company has begun exploring alternative options for Fénix as a performer following Andrade's sudden release. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Rey Fénix in the coming weeks.

Rey Fenix and Andrade were reportedly set to compete at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Earlier this year, Penta made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion and became a key player on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Rey Fénix appeared on Friday Night SmackDown, and the brothers enjoyed their individual success as singles performers.

However, the company went in another direction with Fénix as he formed a tag team with Andrade on the blue brand. Moreover, the team had very few losses to its name and often got an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Champions over the summer.

According to a report, Rey Fénix and Andrade were set to face The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 for the titles. Unfortunately, the plans were scrapped due to El Idolo's release, and the Street Profits took the spot instead.

With Penta feuding with The New Day and Grayson Waller on Monday Night RAW, there's a possibility that The Lucha Brothers' reunion could happen soon rather than later in the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
