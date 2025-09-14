Andrade fired by WWE due to backstage incident - reports 

Andrade's release from WWE came as a huge shock for many wrestling fans, but it appears that it has been in discussion for several weeks.Andrade was quietly taken off TV several weeks ago, with his last match coming back at SummerSlam, and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently revealed that this stemmed from a backstage incident.I don't know the whole story, but I do know it was a discipline thing, and it was not his doing at all.He went on to expand on the situation and noted that it was because he was sent home a few weeks ago.“It was actually a story from a couple of weeks ago that just broke today, all I know is that he was at a TV shoot and he was told to go home, and he’s not been used since. I was told it was not drug-related, not alcohol-related, not marriage-related, obviously his marriage is over. But nobody would tell me what it was. But it was enough to be sent home.”There was no other information given about the incident or who was involved in the reason for him being sent home.Meltzer discussed the topic in detail and claimed that he could now head to CMLL and become a main eventer following his release.What's next for Andrade following his WWE release?Andrade has already made a name for himself in AEW, a company that he left back in December 2023, but there is an option for him to make his return since there are reports that the door was left open for him when he walked away.The 35-year-old's release came as a surprise for many fans since he has been a recognisable name in the company and appeared to be happy on the SmackDown brand.