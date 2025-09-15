WWE forced to scrap championship plans for Andrade - Reports

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade's second run with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion came to a shocking end last week. A recent report sheds light on potential championship plans the global juggernaut had in place for the Mexican star.According to Fightful Select, the 35-year-old was scheduled to team up with Rey Fenix and challenge Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy for the WWE Tag Team Championship at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. However, as it turns out, the members of The Wyatt Sicks defended the title against The Street Profits instead.Andrade's sudden WWE release was reportedly related to a disciplinary issue. The former WWE Speed Champion reportedly had at least one wellness policy violation, leading to his suspension and being escorted out of the building. Another report suggested that the promotion tried to reach out to him following the suspension, but could not establish any contact.Dave Meltzer makes a bold claim about Andrade following his WWE exitAndrade returned to WWE after nearly three years at Royal Rumble 2024. After departing from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, he wrestled for All Elite Wrestling before his return.In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opined that Tony Khan was not going to sign the Mexican star again. He explained why he believed AEW should not re-sign Andrade despite the latter being a good in-ring performer. He added that the former NXT Champion caused problems during his last AEW run.&quot;Would AEW take him or not? I don’t know what Tony’s gonna do. He tried to leave on good terms, he just decided he wasn’t gonna go back, he went back like they all do… He’s a good wrestler and all, but I think at this point if I’m AEW, I am not really fond of using ex-WWE guys who have already proven to you that they want to go back to WWE, and they’re not going to be happy there. He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,&quot; Dave Meltzer said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]Andrade's last WWE in-ring appearance was at SummerSlam, where he teamed up with Rey Fenix to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack TLC match. Unfortunately, they could not secure the win, as the champions retrieved the title belts to retain. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Mexican star following his surprising exit from the wrestling promotion.