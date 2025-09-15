  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "He caused problems in AEW" - Tony Khan might not be willing to bring back Andrade after WWE exit, believes noted journalist

"He caused problems in AEW" - Tony Khan might not be willing to bring back Andrade after WWE exit, believes noted journalist

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:57 GMT
Former WWE NXT Champion Andrade [Image Credits: WWE
Former WWE NXT Champion Andrade [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Following Andrade El Idolo's sudden WWE exit, rumors of his AEW return are already making the rounds across social media. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has now shared his views on the subject, commenting on the odds of Tony Khan bringing back the former Los Ingobernables member.

Ad

The wrestling world is still reeling from the news of Andrade unexpectedly parting ways with WWE. Recent reports suggest that the departure stemmed from a Wellness Policy violation, which had led to the luchador being suspended. Speculations have also been circulating regarding the former NXT Champion's potential AEW return in light of his current status.

Journalist Dave Meltzer addressed the topic of Andrade El Idolo's WWE exit and the odds of him being brought back to All Elite Wrestling on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. He conjectured that despite the 35-year-old's in-ring credibility, the Tony Khan-led promotion may no longer be interested in recruiting former WWE superstars whose long-term goals involve ultimately returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut - especially when the company's roster currently boasts more "cooperative" talent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Would AEW take him or not? I don’t know what Tony’s gonna do. He tried to leave on good terms, he just decided he wasn’t gonna go back, he went back like they all do. … He’s a good wrestler and all, but I think at this point if I’m AEW, I am not really fond of using ex-WWE guys who have already proven to you that they want to go back to WWE, and they’re not going to be happy there. He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

It remains to be seen what lies next for Andrade on his pro-wrestling journey.

What was Andrade's last match in AEW?

Andrade was last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring at Worlds End 2023, where he battled Miro (currently going by Rusev in WWE) in a blockbuster singles match. The Redeemer managed to prevail over El Idolo after the latter's manager, CJ Perry, turned on her client and helped her real-life husband pick up the win.

Ad
Screenshot from Miro vs Andrade at Worlds End 2023 [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]
Screenshot from Miro vs Andrade at Worlds End 2023 [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]

During the post PPV press scrum after Worlds End, Tony Khan had confirmed that Andrade's All Elite contract would expire at the end of 2023, albeit insisting that the two sides were parting ways on good terms.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications