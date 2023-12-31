38-year-old former WWE star turns heel for the first time and costs Andrade his final AEW match

Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) turned heel and cost her client Andrade El Idolo his final match in AEW against Miro at Worlds End pay-per-view.

The match started off in favor of Miro as he took the game to Andrade from the get go and pummeled him with shots. He did not even let his Mexican counterpart remove his jacket.

However, Andrade gained some momentum and hit back at Miro, but that did not last for long as The Redeemer hit the former WWE United States Champion with a german suplex. He then got into a verbal battle with his wife, CJ Perry, on the outside.

The match then took place on the outside, and that is where Miro showed his power. He toyed with Andrade, but Ric Flair’s son-in-law hit the Bulgarian with an awkward push that resulted in him landing awkwardly on the announcers' chairs.

Both men then exchanged punches, and Andrade hit his opponent with a dragon screw that saw him gain the advantage. He then hit Miro with a moonsault, which resulted in a near fall.

Andrade then appeared to lock in the figure 8 and was almost successful but was interrupted by CJ Perry, which shocked him. That allowed Miro to take advantage and helped him get the win via submission.

