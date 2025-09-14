New details on Andrade's failed tests and disciplinary action from WWE revealed - reports 

Andrade's WWE release has made headlines over the past 24 hours, and it appears that the circumstances surrounding his exit from the company have seemingly already been revealed.According to Sports Illustrated's most recent report, they have backed up Dave Meltzer's earlier comments about the 35-year-old being told to leave the building, but revealed that this was as a result of a Wellness Policy Violation.The report noted that he was suspended as a result of this violation, although the reason for the suspension remains unknown. It was then noted that he was escorted out of the building and suspended without pay. His absence had a direct impact on plans for his tag team with Rey Fenix, and reports from Bodyslam.net noted that he was unreachable for WWE in the weeks leading up to his release.Andrade was then moved over to the alumni section of the company's website before his release was made public knowledge.What does this mean for Andrade and WWE?Andrade only returned to WWE back in January 2024 as part of the annual Royal Rumble, and it was thought that he would be pushed as a star on SmackDown. The star has become a staple of the brand in recent months and had an interesting feud with Carmelo Hayes before aligning with Rey Fenix.WWE appears to have now cut ties with the former star, but he has options outside of the company if he wants to continue to wrestle, which include AEW and CMLL. He departed AEW in December 2023, just a month before his return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and it's unclear if Tony Khan would welcome him back following his release.That being said, recent reports claim that the door is still open for him in AEW, and he could finish what he started there less than two years ago.