  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • New details on Andrade's failed tests and disciplinary action from WWE revealed - reports 

New details on Andrade's failed tests and disciplinary action from WWE revealed - reports 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 14, 2025 17:09 GMT
Andrade was fired by WWE (image via WWE)
Andrade was fired by WWE (image via WWE.com)

Andrade's WWE release has made headlines over the past 24 hours, and it appears that the circumstances surrounding his exit from the company have seemingly already been revealed.

Ad

According to Sports Illustrated's most recent report, they have backed up Dave Meltzer's earlier comments about the 35-year-old being told to leave the building, but revealed that this was as a result of a Wellness Policy Violation.

The report noted that he was suspended as a result of this violation, although the reason for the suspension remains unknown. It was then noted that he was escorted out of the building and suspended without pay. His absence had a direct impact on plans for his tag team with Rey Fenix, and reports from Bodyslam.net noted that he was unreachable for WWE in the weeks leading up to his release.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Andrade was then moved over to the alumni section of the company's website before his release was made public knowledge.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

What does this mean for Andrade and WWE?

Andrade only returned to WWE back in January 2024 as part of the annual Royal Rumble, and it was thought that he would be pushed as a star on SmackDown. The star has become a staple of the brand in recent months and had an interesting feud with Carmelo Hayes before aligning with Rey Fenix.

Ad
Ad

WWE appears to have now cut ties with the former star, but he has options outside of the company if he wants to continue to wrestle, which include AEW and CMLL. He departed AEW in December 2023, just a month before his return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and it's unclear if Tony Khan would welcome him back following his release.

That being said, recent reports claim that the door is still open for him in AEW, and he could finish what he started there less than two years ago.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications