BREAKING: SmackDown star reportedly released by WWE 

Just one week out from Wrestlepalooza, and it appears that WWE has opted to remove one name from their roster. Reports emerged last night that Andrade had left the company after his profile was moved over to the alumni section of WWE.com, but now Sports Illustrated is claiming that he was released. The report noted that the release was not a mutual decision, and it wasn't a cost-cutting measure. Although it was noted that the release could have been requested by Andrade, since he requested his exit back in 2021. The report also noted that he hadn't been backstage for more than a month, and multiple talents were informed of his release on Saturday.Andrade returned to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble, just a month after his AEW departure, and has since become a permanent fixture on the roster. Andrade was once married to fellow WWE star Charlotte FlairAndrade returned to the company last January when he was still married to current Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair. The couple has since filed for divorce, and this became public in the fall of 2024. Andrade and Flair have continued to work together on SmackDown following their separation, and it doesn't appear to have been a factor in his decision to leave the company. Andrade was part of a number of storylines since his return, including one with Carmelo Hayes that pushed him into his current story with The Miz. He has also aligned with Rey Fenix and as part of his final WWE match, the duo pushed to win the Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam, but came up short. It has been reported that the door is open for Andrade to return to AEW following his 2023 exit, but it remains to be seen what his next move will be.