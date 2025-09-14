BREAKING: SmackDown star reportedly released by WWE 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 14, 2025 10:27 GMT
This is a massive shock (image via WWE)
This is a massive shock (image via WWE)

Just one week out from Wrestlepalooza, and it appears that WWE has opted to remove one name from their roster.

Ad

Reports emerged last night that Andrade had left the company after his profile was moved over to the alumni section of WWE.com, but now Sports Illustrated is claiming that he was released.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The report noted that the release was not a mutual decision, and it wasn't a cost-cutting measure. Although it was noted that the release could have been requested by Andrade, since he requested his exit back in 2021.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

The report also noted that he hadn't been backstage for more than a month, and multiple talents were informed of his release on Saturday.

Andrade returned to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble, just a month after his AEW departure, and has since become a permanent fixture on the roster.

Ad

Andrade was once married to fellow WWE star Charlotte Flair

Andrade returned to the company last January when he was still married to current Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair. The couple has since filed for divorce, and this became public in the fall of 2024.

Andrade and Flair have continued to work together on SmackDown following their separation, and it doesn't appear to have been a factor in his decision to leave the company.

Ad

Andrade was part of a number of storylines since his return, including one with Carmelo Hayes that pushed him into his current story with The Miz. He has also aligned with Rey Fenix and as part of his final WWE match, the duo pushed to win the Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam, but came up short.

It has been reported that the door is open for Andrade to return to AEW following his 2023 exit, but it remains to be seen what his next move will be.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications