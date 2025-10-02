Andrade makes shocking AEW return; instantly joins popular stable

The sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite gave a memorable moment at the expense of former WWE superstar Andrade, who showed up in the company. This came just days after he exited the Stamford-based promotion and became even more shocking as he instantly joined a popular stable.On the October 1st edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega teamed up with Brodido to square off against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. A highly power-packed trios match saw Brodido delivering a 21 Plex on The Walking Weapon, followed by the One-Winged Angel to secure the victory.After the match, a brawl ensued between Omega's opponents and The Jurassic Express, who came to his aid. The Cleaner then grabbed the mic to reflect on AEW's phenomenal success in the last six years. As he finished his promo, the lights went out and when they came back, a masked figure stood in the ring.He was revealed to be none other than Andrade, who made his return to AEW just days after he announced his exit from WWE. The former United States Champion laid a beatdown on The Best Bout Machine, leaving him lying on the mat. In a shocking turn of events, Don Callis entered the ring and shook Andrade's hand, seemingly confirming him as the newest member of his faction, The Don Callis Family.Andrade was part of AEW until December 2023 and returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. However, his second coming failed to live up to expectations, and he recently departed the company. Right after, rumors began swirling about his return to Tony Khan's company.On a historic night for All Elite Wrestling, Andrade capitalized and chose the perfect stage for his return. With the former NXT champion back in the promotion, seeing his second run moving forward will be interesting.