Andrade makes shocking AEW return; instantly joins popular stable

By N.S Walia
Published Oct 02, 2025 01:02 GMT
Andrade made his return to AEW in 2025 (Image via AEW's X)

The sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite gave a memorable moment at the expense of former WWE superstar Andrade, who showed up in the company. This came just days after he exited the Stamford-based promotion and became even more shocking as he instantly joined a popular stable.

On the October 1st edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega teamed up with Brodido to square off against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. A highly power-packed trios match saw Brodido delivering a 21 Plex on The Walking Weapon, followed by the One-Winged Angel to secure the victory.

After the match, a brawl ensued between Omega's opponents and The Jurassic Express, who came to his aid. The Cleaner then grabbed the mic to reflect on AEW's phenomenal success in the last six years. As he finished his promo, the lights went out and when they came back, a masked figure stood in the ring.

He was revealed to be none other than Andrade, who made his return to AEW just days after he announced his exit from WWE. The former United States Champion laid a beatdown on The Best Bout Machine, leaving him lying on the mat. In a shocking turn of events, Don Callis entered the ring and shook Andrade's hand, seemingly confirming him as the newest member of his faction, The Don Callis Family.

Andrade was part of AEW until December 2023 and returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. However, his second coming failed to live up to expectations, and he recently departed the company. Right after, rumors began swirling about his return to Tony Khan's company.

On a historic night for All Elite Wrestling, Andrade capitalized and chose the perfect stage for his return. With the former NXT champion back in the promotion, seeing his second run moving forward will be interesting.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

