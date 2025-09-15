  • home icon
  • BREAKING: Andrade breaks silence after leaving WWE

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 15, 2025 16:48 GMT
Andrade has broken his silence after leaving WWE. His exit from the company shocked the majority of the professional wrestling world.

According to multiple reports, the former NXT Champion left the company, and his profile was moved to the alumni section of the promotion's official website. However, Sports Illustrated later reported that he was released.

Following his exit from WWE, Andrade made his first comments on social media. He pretty much confirmed that he had departed the Stamford-based company.

"Thank you WWE," Andrade wrote.

You can check out Andrade's post on X below.

The former United States Champion first left the Stamford-based company in 2021 after he requested his release. He then made an emphatic return in January 2024, a month after his exit from AEW. He returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The 35-year-old's final match in his second stint took place at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He teamed up with Rey Fenix and competed in a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Tag Team Championship.

For weeks, Andrade and Fenix had been teaming up and had become a formidable duo on SmackDown. However, El Idolo's departure has seemingly forced Fenix to return to singles action.

Former WWE star Andrade has competed for multiple promotions throughout his career

Andrade's first big break came in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). In 2014, he formed Los Ingobernables with Rush and La Máscara. Over the years, the faction gained popularity in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The former United States Champion also appeared in NJPW before signing with the Stamford-based company in 2015. He formed an alliance with Zelina Vega, who became his manager before he won the NXT Championship by defeating Drew McIntyre.

In 2021, the now-former WWE star competed in Lucha Libre AAA at Triplemania XXIX. He was accompanied by Ric Flair for his match against Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship. Earlier this year, AAA was acquired by the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Pratik Singh
