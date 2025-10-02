After Andrade, another member joins The Don Callis Family in AEW

Andrade shocked the world by returning to AEW and joining The Don Callis Family on one of its most historic nights. However, the former WWE United States Champion was not the only one to be added to Callis' faction, as another AEW star also joined their ranks.The star in question is El Clone. On the October 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, celebrating six years of the flagship show, Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher defended his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. This was Cassidy's first match on Dynamite after making his return last week.It was a highly captivating back-and-forth exchange between the two talented stars as the TNT Title hung in the balance. Toward the end, Don Callis distracted the referee, only for Hologram to make his way to the ring. It seemed as if he came down to exact payback on Fletcher, who injured him on Collision last week.However, in a shocking turn of events, Hologram pushed Orange Cassidy, who was on the top turnbuckle. Kyle Fletcher took advantage and delivered a thunderous brainbuster on him to secure the pinfall and retain his title. After the match, Hologram and Fletcher began to assault Cassidy, only for his allies, The Conglomeration, to come to his aid.The Protostar and Hologram retreated and stood tall on the entrance ramp as all the members of The Don Callis Family joined them. Just then, the star everyone thought to be Hologram removed the AEW star's attire to reveal himself as El Clone.He stood tall alongside them and confirmed his alliance with The Don Callis Family in a stunning moment. With Don Callis' army joined by two major names on the same night, it remains to be seen if anyone in All Elite Wrestling can stop them.