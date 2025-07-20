  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Best wishes to AEW star Evil Uno

Best wishes to AEW star Evil Uno

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:47 GMT
Evil Uno
Evil Uno is popular among the fans (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Evil Uno has been part of the AEW roster since the company's inception. He is currently celebrating a special occasion.

Ad

Uno was a prominent part of the All Elite Wrestling roster during the company's early days. He has been a key member of The Dark Order. After the group's leader, Brodie Lee, passed away, Evil Uno carried on with the faction. During this time, the group gained a lot of traction due to their alliance with Hangman Adam Page. However, after this partnership turned sour, Dark Order turned heel, and their career trajectory took a downward turn. The group has also lost a few members over the years, which has only hurt them. They have been featured more on ROH shows in recent months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Evil Uno is celebrating his 38th birthday today. All Elite Wrestling wished him on social media, and he also took to X to wish himself on this special day.

"Happy Birthday Evil Uno," he wrote.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Evil Uno recently competed in a huge title match outside AEW

Evil Uno and The Dark Order's influence in AEW has reduced drastically over the years. They are instead more active in the company's sister promotion, ROH. They have also been competing for other companies across the US and Canada, such as Prestige and MLP. However, the group has not competed on AEW TV since May 2025.

Ad

Evil Uno and John Silver recently competed for the Prestige Tag Team Championship against Midnight Heat at Prestige Combat Clash 2025. Both teams put on a stellar contest, but The Dark Order was unable to win the title from the reigning champions Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson.

We wish Evil Uno a very happy birthday and hope to see him and John Silver back on All Elite Wrestling TV again in the future.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications