Best wishes to AEW star Evil Uno

Evil Uno has been part of the AEW roster since the company's inception. He is currently celebrating a special occasion.Uno was a prominent part of the All Elite Wrestling roster during the company's early days. He has been a key member of The Dark Order. After the group's leader, Brodie Lee, passed away, Evil Uno carried on with the faction. During this time, the group gained a lot of traction due to their alliance with Hangman Adam Page. However, after this partnership turned sour, Dark Order turned heel, and their career trajectory took a downward turn. The group has also lost a few members over the years, which has only hurt them. They have been featured more on ROH shows in recent months.Evil Uno is celebrating his 38th birthday today. All Elite Wrestling wished him on social media, and he also took to X to wish himself on this special day.&quot;Happy Birthday Evil Uno,&quot; he wrote. Check out his tweet here:Evil Uno recently competed in a huge title match outside AEWEvil Uno and The Dark Order's influence in AEW has reduced drastically over the years. They are instead more active in the company's sister promotion, ROH. They have also been competing for other companies across the US and Canada, such as Prestige and MLP. However, the group has not competed on AEW TV since May 2025.Evil Uno and John Silver recently competed for the Prestige Tag Team Championship against Midnight Heat at Prestige Combat Clash 2025. Both teams put on a stellar contest, but The Dark Order was unable to win the title from the reigning champions Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson.We wish Evil Uno a very happy birthday and hope to see him and John Silver back on All Elite Wrestling TV again in the future.