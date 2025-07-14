Top stars suffer huge loss outside AEW after All In 2025

Two stars recently competed in a huge match outside AEW. However, they lost the bout.

The Dark Order has been a faction in AEW since the company's early days. The group gained a lot of traction after Brodie Lee was revealed to be the leader. However, after Brodie's tragic passing, The Dark Order turned babyface and became a regular feature on TV for the next couple of years. Since then, this group has undergone several changes, and some members have even left it. In recent months, Evil Uno and his men have become regular features on ROH TV.

Dark Order's Evil Uno and John Silver just competed for the Prestige Tag Team Titles against Midnight Heat at Prestige Combat Clash 2025. However, the Dark Order was unable to win the match and the titles.

Major update on Dark Order's status in AEW

Dark Order was featured strongly on All Elite Wrestling TV after Brodie Lee passed away. They were involved in many major storylines and matches. They also aligned themselves with Hangman Adam Page for several months. The group was by his side during his dark days and was in many ways responsible for his resurgence. However, things between Hangman and The Dark Order have since turned sour, especially after the latter turned heel again.

Following this, the Dark Order's prominence on TV continued to diminish. Their last AEW match took place in January 2025 against the Don Callis Family.

According to recent reports, All Elite Wrestling has no creative plans for the Dark Order, nor have there been any talks regarding creative developments in quite some time.

The Dark Order remains active on the independent circuit and is still signed with All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to regain some of the prominence that they once had in Tony Khan's promotion.

