Major update on The Dark Order's status 494 days after last televised win in AEW - Reports

The Dark Order arrived six years ago at AEW's inaugural Double or Nothing, featuring Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. The late, great Mr. Brodie Lee debuted ten months later as the Exalted One, the leader of the group. The faction has undergone various changes over the years, but now it appears their future in the Jacksonville-based promotion is up in the air.

Ad

The Dark Order is fairly active in Tony Khan's ROH, with the occasional AEW matches. Uno, Alex Reynolds, and the injured John Silver represent the faction these days, with Brodie Lee Jr. aka -1 in an honorary role. Their last win on All Elite Wrestling television came January 10, 2024, at the Rampage: Homecoming 2024 tapings, which aired on January 12. The main event saw Reynolds, Silver, and Uno defeat Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. The faction has won seven dark matches since the Rampage win, and new information sheds a bit of light on their situation.

Ad

Trending

AEW officials seemingly have nothing concrete for The Dark Order, as far as Dynamite or Collision storylines are concerned. Fightful Select adds that there has been no talk of any significant creative plans for the faction in quite some time.

Ad

Creative plans can always change, and certain situations could lead to the faction returning to prominence inside the AEW ring. However, it appears that their fans will have to wait to see their favorites pushed on Dynamite and Collision with their six-year milestone approaching.

The Dark Order loses latest rivalry in ROH

The Dark Order has wrestled more than a few dozen matches in Tony Khan's Ring of Honor since 2023. The fan-favorites have gone to war with another faction on ROH TV as of late: The Frat House.

Ad

Griff Garrison and Cole Karter had stablemates Preston Vance and Jacked Jameson at ringside for the recent ROH HonorClub episode, where they wrestled Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. The match ended after ringside shenanigans as the up-and-coming heels beat the veteran babyfaces in nine minutes.

Dark Order defeated Jon Cruz and Rosario Grillo three weeks before the loss to The Frat House. Their two ROH matches in March were losses to The Infantry and The Premier Athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More