"People were d**ks and left" - AEW star is against the idea of his stable recruiting new members

AEW has several dominant factions on the roster, from The Elite to The Undisputed Kingdom, House of Black, Bang Bang Gang, The Blackpool Combat Club, and others. The creative team often pulls swerves with stable additions and departures, but one group has made it clear they do not want any new members.

The Dark Order debuted at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing event in May 2019 with Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. The late, great Brodie Lee debuted less than one year later and was revealed to be the leader. Other former members include Grayson, Alan Angels, Anna Jay, Preston Vance, and Colt Cabana. The group currently includes Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Brodie Lee Jr aka -1.

The latest episode of Being The Dark Order features Reynolds and Uno taking fan questions. One fan asked when we can expect to see The Dark Order start recruiting again, and who is on their radar. Reynolds responded with a surprising answer.

"This is my personal opinion, no one else has known this: I don’t want anybody else. I think it was cool having everybody in it... people were d***s and left, so now it’s just the 3 of us. I think we are The Dark Order, I think we’ve always been The Dark Order. I’m not gonna say I never want anybody in again, but I’m not just gonna be like, 'Oh, we should get this guy, we should get this guy.' No, this is the 3 of us. [People always ask when our group will be big again] F**k that. This is The Dark Order, the 3 of us, and that’s how I want to keep it for as long as we can," Alex Reynolds said. [From 7:09 to 7:52]

Uno said they spent time recruiting people to The Dark Order but no one wanted to sport the brand like the current three have. He added that they are now on the other side of wanting to recruit, and he doesn't think anyone else deserves to sport the brand because he, Silver, and Reynolds live, breathe, and would die for The Dark Order.

The Dark Order's recent AEW and ROH run

The Dark Order has worked an equal number of ROH and AEW dates in 2024. While Alex Reynolds and John Silver have only worked for Tony Khan's companies this year, Evil Uno has also worked for various indie promotions - Prestige Wrestling, Alpha-1, and DPW.

The Dark Order's last ROH match came at the May 30 tapings as they participated in a Six Man Tag Team Four Way match. The other teams were Lance Archer and The Righteous, Dalton Castle and The Infantry, plus the winners, Top Flight.

Their last AEW bout came as a Dynamite dark match on May 15, where they defeated Sid Sylum, Ricky Gibson, and Eddie Pearl. The Dark Order's last AEW TV match came at the Rampage tapings on March 13, where Uno and Silver were defeated by Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta.

