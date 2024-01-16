Watch: Tony Khan unexpectedly shows up on non-AEW show

AEW President Tony Khan often goes viral for his controversial comments on social media or at post-show press conferences, but today, he's being commended for making a special cameo appearance.

Brodie Huber, Jr. is known to AEW fans as -1, or the oldest son of the late Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41. The latest episode of Being The Dark Order, seen below, features a 12th birthday celebration for the youngest member of The Dark Order.

The segment features Dark Order members trying to tell -1 why he shouldn't be hanging out with Diamante, Will Washington, Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, Jerry Lynn, and Kris Statlander.

The AEW-ROH owner then shows up and congratulates -1 on having such a great party. Khan also wonders what The Dark Order is doing there and if they were even invited.

"Hey, great party, Brodie! What a great party. I overheard earlier when he said, 'Later, dude!,' and that was the funniest thing I've ever heard in my entire life. That was awesome, dude. What a great party, man. You are the man! Yeah, Brodie!" Khan said. [From 11:34 onwards]

Brodie's mother, Amanda Huber, then shows up and hilariously lashes out at The Dark Order for treating her son like he's 21 and not 12.

Tony Khan names his favorite AEW gimmick

Toni Storm is currently dominating the AEW women's division with her "Timeless Toni" gimmick, which has received rave reviews from fans and wrestlers.

The current AEW Women's World Champion began her third reign with the title by defeating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear in November 2023. Her boss, Tony Khan, recently revealed how he's a massive fan of the character.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Going Ringside podcast, All Elite President said the "Timeless Toni" gimmick is one of his personal favorites after being a fan of pro wrestling his entire life.

"‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is really an amazing character. She’s unpredictable. She’s become one of the all-time personal favorites for me in terms of a pro wrestler and in terms of a character. What a great star ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is, who is effectively a silent film star from maybe the 1930s as opposed to now. Really throwing back to nearly a hundred years ago a different era," he said.

Khan noted that Storm's current character was inspired by real Hollywood starlets and movie stars, such as Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard or Bette Davis in All About Eve.

