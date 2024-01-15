"I was laughing my a** off" - WWE Hall of Famer breaks silence on heated argument with Tony Khan

A WWE Hall of Famer has broken his silence on a recent series of heated exchanges with Tony Khan on social media.

Tony Khan recently took shots at USA Network on Twitter for seemingly taking a shot at him by way of alluding to his fondness for Cagematch ratings. In response, Khan questioned fans for not criticizing WWE for booking Jinder Mahal in a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins despite not having a suitable win/loss record in 2023.

This was contrasted against HOOK being booked to face Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship match, with the FTW Champion's 28-1 record being used as justification.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that he was busy enjoying a good time at his house in the sauna while trading barbs with Tony Khan on X/Twitter. Former RAW General Manager further admitted that indulging in social media quarrels is something he takes pleasure in.

The war of words snowballed from there, eventually involving Bischoff and Mahal himself. Bischoff has recently revealed that he "was having a blast" messing with Khan on X/Twitter.

"I was laughing my a** off in the sauna. I was having a blast, and I guess that I shouldn’t at this stage in my life, age, whatever, but f*****g with people on social media is a guilty pleasure of mine," said Bischoff.

Reactions to Khan's tirade have been mixed, with many criticizing AEW's primary booker for having made decisions similar to the ones he was criticizing the Stamford-based promotion for.

The hype for the world title match between the FTW Champion and the Samoan Submission Machine in the upcoming episode of Dynamite nonetheless continues to rise.

Tony Khan offered to pay for AEW star's studies out of his pocket

An AEW star revealed that Tony Khan had offered to pay for his college education out of his own pocket in an incredibly generous gesture.

In a conversation with his Private Party tag partner Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy shared details on the AEW President offering the duo the opportunity to go to college. While college was not his preferred career path, Kassidy revealed that the option was still appreciated.

"I haven’t told this story, but he offered to pay for Quen and I’s college if we kept a 3.0 grade...When he told me about the opportunity, I knew it was a beautiful opportunity that a lot of people wouldn’t have passed on. However, it was really kind. It was really a dope thing to do by Tony Khan... We didn’t take the opportunity but shout out to Tony Khan," said Kassidy.

Kassidy and Quen recently reunited on the first Dynamite of 2024. The latter has been recovering from an injury that sidelined him since November 2022. On the other hand, Brother Zay has been involved with The Hardys through most of 2023.

However, the former Team Xtreme recently informed the up-and-coming tag team that the group known as Hardy Party is no more, suggesting that it is time for Private Party to break out on their own.

