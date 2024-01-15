Tony Khan offered to pay for AEW star's studies out of his pocket

Tony Khan has built himself a billion-dollar empire, toiling in the industry for many years. According to one of his employees, Isiah Kassidy, he once offered to pay for his college education.

The AEW star joined the company in April 2019, alongside his Private Party teammate, Marq Quen. Since then he has been serving his skills under the Jacksonville-based promotion's banner.

During a conversation with his former tag team partner, he revealed that $1.5 billion worth Khan was kind enough to share an percentage of his hard-earned money with him to pay for his college education.

He said, "I haven’t told this story, but he offered to pay for Quen and I’s college if we kept a 3.0 grade...When he told me about the opportunity, I knew it was a beautiful opportunity that a lot of people wouldn’t have passed on. However, it was really kind. It was really a dope thing to do by Tony Khan... We didn’t take the opportunity but shout out to Tony Khan."

College fee can be a huge financial burden for students and Khan was kind enough to lend a helping hand to his employee. However Kassidy didn't take the offer.

Why did Isiah Kassidy didn't go to college despite Tony Khan's financial offer?

During a chit-chat with his wrestling buddy, Kassidy also stated why he didn't accept Khan's financial help to pay for his collgee. It was because he didn't want to college at all.

He disclosed, "But knowing me, I was young and dumb, I’m like I don’t wanna do college because I already tried college and I figured out it wasn’t for me. College is not for everybody. Like I said, I did try college and it just wasn’t for me."

Kassidy was thankful for Khan's offer but he had no interest in going to the college. Therefore, he passed up on the opportunity that many students are not lucky enough to get.

