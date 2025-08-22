  • home icon
  Best Wishes to AEW Star PAC

Best Wishes to AEW Star PAC

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 22, 2025 17:09 GMT
PAC
PAC is a former WWE star (image source: AEW's X account)

PAC is currently out of action due to an injury. Amid his absence, we send our best wishes to the AEW star on his birthday.

The erstwhile Neville joined AEW in 2019 and almost immediately made a name for himself with a notable win against Kenny Omega. Since then, he has come a long way in his journey. He has been involved with The Death Riders since last year and was featured prominently on TV. Sadly, his run came to a halt when he suffered an injury during his match against Swerve Strickland on the April 9 episode of Dynamite. He has been out of action since then.

The British star celebrated his 39th birthday on August 22. Hence, AEW took to X/Twitter to wish him on this special day.

"Happy Birthday! #Pac," AEW's official X account wrote.

Major Update on PAC's Injury Status

PAC has been dealing with an injury since April. He has not been seen on TV and wasn't at All In to help Jon Moxley during his title match against Hangman Page. Hence, fans have started to get worried about the AEW star.

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp stated that the Jacksonville-based promotion knew the former NXT star would have to take some time off to recover from his injury and has since been removed from any creative plans. Gabe Kidd has been filling in for him over the past few weeks. He teamed with The Death Riders at All In 2025 and will once again team with them and The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door 2025.

It is unknown when the former NXT Champion will return from his injury, but it looks like he could be on the shelf for the foreseeable future, given that he was removed from the company's creative plans.

Edited by Arsh Das
