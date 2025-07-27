  • home icon
Update on Death Riders member amid 4-month absence - Reports

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 27, 2025 20:27 GMT
Jon Moxley leads the Death Riders [Image credit: AEW's official website]

The Death Riders are spiraling after leader Jon Moxley lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page at All In Texas. As the group tries to get back on track, an update has shed some light on a missing member.

PAC has been out of action since April. The British star officially joined the Death Riders after they betrayed and attacked Bryan Danielson late last year. He, alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, carried the AEW World Trios Championship until PAC was hurt in a match against Swerve Strickland on April 9, with Moxley filling in for him as champion after that.

The 38-year-old has not been seen since his injury. In the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp noted that AEW knew he would have to take time off to recover, and he was immediately scrubbed from creative plans. NJPW's Gabe Kidd has filled in for his fellow Brit here and there throughout the summer, most recently teaming with Castagnoli and Yuta in a failed bid for the World Trios Title at All In Texas.

Death Riders' ally releases statement after removal from G1 Climax

Nothing seems to be going right for the Death Riders at the moment. Jon Moxley was knocked off his throne at All In Texas, while Castagnoli and Yuta have suffered several major defeats. Meanwhile, PAC is still recovering from his foot injury. Now, Gabe Kidd is being forced to miss out on this year's G1 Climax.

The 28-year-old has helped the villainous faction out in PAC's absence, but he returned to Japan after All In to take part in NJPW's most prestigious tournament. Unfortunately, he was forced to withdraw from his matches on nights two and three after injuring his knee.

The British star has now been pulled from the tournament entirely. He released a passionate statement after the announcement, promising fans that he'd return stronger than ever:

"I can only promise you one thing. When I’m back fighting on this Blue mat, it is going to be the best version of Gabe Kidd you’ve ever f***ing seen," he said.

Without Gabe Kidd, the Death Riders seem to be in even more peril. As their enemies close in around them, only time will tell whether they're able to regroup.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
