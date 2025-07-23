Jon Moxley's ally officially removed from upcoming match due to injury

Jon Moxley’s ally has been officially removed from his upcoming match due to an injury. This will undoubtedly disappoint many fans, given his immense popularity.Gabe Kidd showed up in AEW a few months back and aligned himself with Moxley’s faction. That came as a surprise because a few months back, he said that he was not going to move to the company. He is also a full-time performer with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is currently participating in the G1 Climax 35 Tournament. The IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion injured his knee during Night 1 on July 19. He was supposed to take on Shingo Takagi tomorrow, but as a result of the injury, Kidd has now been forced to forfeit the match.Given that this will be a forfeit, Shingo Takagi will get two points while Kidd will get nothing. That means that his tally at this tournament still stands at zero points, and he will be hoping to come back soon.Gabe Kidd reveals why he joined forces with Jon MoxleyJon Moxley and Gabe Kidd have one thing in common: they do not care what happens when it comes to inflicting damage on others.Kidd was speaking with Denise Salcedo when he explained the reasons why he had joined forces with Moxley.“You don’t need to worry about that. You know, it’s right in front of your eyes. If you want to ask these questions and you want to know what’s going on in my mind, it’s right in front of you (...) So sit back, ’cause you’ll know what’s about to happen. You’ll know. We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded.”Jon Moxley will likely be hoping that Kidd’s injury is not severe and that he can return to assist him with his faction soon.