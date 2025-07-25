Jon Moxley's ally makes a heartbreaking announcement

A popular wrestling talent and a major ally of Jon Moxley in AEW has been forced out of action due to injury. The star recently addressed his situation and made a heartbreaking announcement.The star in question is Gabe Kidd, who shocked the AEW fanbase by showing up at Dynamite: Beach Break in May. On the show, Kidd aligned himself with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders and helped The One True King retain his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. Kidd is a full-time performer with NJPW and the reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.Recently, Gabe was seen competing in NJPW's G1 Climax 35 tournament. However, a knee injury forced him to forfeit his latest match against Shingo Takagi. Earlier today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling posted a video with Kidd on X, who announced that he'll be withdrawing from the entire tournament due to his injury. The 28-year-old made a heartfelt speech thanking the fans and vowed to come back stronger.“I can only promise you one thing. When I’m back fighting on this Blue mat, it is going to be the best version of Gabe Kidd you’ve ever f***ing seen.” [ 0:54 - 1:05 ]Gabe Kidd reveals the reason he aligned himself with Jon MoxleyIn a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Gabe Kidd revealed why he aligned himself with Jon Moxley. The interview came shortly after Kidd's shocking appearance at Dynamite: Beach Break, where he helped the then-AEW World Champion retain his title against Samoa Joe.&quot;We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded,&quot; Kidd said. [H/T - Ringside News]Check out the interview below:While Kidd's answer was not straightforward, the reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion did stress that he and Jon have a common goal: violence.