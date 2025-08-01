  • home icon
Best wishes to AEW star Prince Nana

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 01, 2025 17:26 GMT
Prince Nana
Prince Nana is popular among the fans [Image source: Nana's X account]

Prince Nana is celebrating a very special day today. Hence, we send our best wishes to him.

Nana has been by Swerve Strickland's side ever since their days together in the Mogul Embassy. Even after the group disbanded, he remained by Strickland's side and was instrumental in the latter winning the AEW World Championship. Even after losing the title, when The Realest One was going through some difficult times trying to get back into the main event championship picture, Nana remained by his side through thick and thin.

Today, on August 1, 2025, Nana is celebrating his 46th birthday. Hence, many people joined in wishing the AEW star on his birthday and hoped to see more of him on TV in the future.

Prince Nana wants to manage Queen Aminata

Prince Nana has proven himself to be a fitting manager for Swerve Strickland. Under his management, Strickland reached the pinnacle of his career by capturing the AEW World Championship.

Additionally, Prince Nana has proven himself to be loyal to Strickland, and the same was also reciprocated by the New Flavor. However, Nana might have his eye on another talent he is interested in managing.

During a recent appearance on Josh Nason's Punch-Out podcast, Nana praised the AEW women's division. He especially praised Queen Aminata for her skills and said that he wanted to manage her someday. However, he is currently occupied with managing Strickland.

"If I could just add that to my collection right now. Right now, it’s hard with Swerve. There’s a lot of business that needs to be taken care of so, I don’t like to have too many things going on but Queen Aminata, hey, hey, hey. I’ll bring her in like that my friend… and she’ll be a huge, huge, huge star. Even bigger than she is right now. I love Queen Aminata," said Nana. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if Prince Nana will manage another star in the future.

Sunil Joseph

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
