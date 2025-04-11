Prince Nana wants to become the manager of female AEW star

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 11, 2025 14:03 GMT
Prince Nana is currently Swerve Strickland
Prince Nana is currently Swerve Strickland's manager. (Image via AEW YouTube)

Prince Nana is the manager of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. The duo have tremendous chemistry and are adored by fans worldwide. Their relationship is heartwarming, and people sincerely hope that they never part ways.

Before becoming a manager, Prince Nana was a professional wrestler. Interestingly, it appears as if fans prefer seeing him in a managerial role. In a recent appearance on Josh Nason’s Punch-Out podcast, the 45-year-old praised All Elite Wrestling's women's division, with special emphasis on Queen Aminata.

He revealed that the Guinean native was one of his favorite wrestlers and wanted to manage her someday. However, he said that he is currently occupied with managing the New Flavor. He ended his statement by saying that Aminata's future is bright and she will be a much bigger star than she is currently.

"If I could just add that to my collection right now — right now, it’s hard with Swerve. There’s a lot of business that needs to be taken care of so, I don’t like to have too many things going on but Queen Aminata, hey, hey, hey. I’ll bring her in like that my friend… and she’ll be a huge, huge, huge star. Even bigger than she is right now. I love Queen Aminata," said Nana. [H/T - Post Wrestling]
Queen Aminata wants to hold gold in AEW

Queen Aminata recently appeared in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest. During this appearance, she said that she wanted to hold gold in the Jacksonville-based company. However, she didn't care if this potential title run was with the TBS Championship or the AEW Women’s Championship.

"Not necessarily TBS Champion or AEW Women’s Champion. I just want to be a champion, that’s it. Never say never. I’m the type, hey, let’s go with the flow. When it happens, it happens. When it’s my time, it’s my time. Wrestling is always…you have your ups and downs and stuff like that," said Aminata. [H/T PW Mania]

Queen Aminata made her All Elite Wrestling debut in 2021. Hopefully, 2025 will be a memorable year for her career.

