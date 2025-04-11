"I would have got fired" - WWE Legend on Swerve Strickland dropping the F-bomb on Booker T

AEW star Swerve Strickland is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He debuted in the Jacksonville-based company in 2022, and it hardly took him any time to get over with fans. He is a former AEW World Champion and one of the most dominant names in All Elite Wrestling.

In recent weeks, the New Flavor has had major disagreements with WWE legend Booker T. In the main event of Dynasty 2025, Strickland was defeated by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley due to interference from the Young Bucks. Interestingly, after the show went off the air, the former world champion picked up the microphone and dropped the F-bomb on Booker T.

Several fans and veterans were displeased by his behavior, and they called the former WWE star unprofessional. One of these veterans was WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. On his Off The Top podcast, he criticized the 34-year-old and said that he would have gotten fired had he done something similar.

"I know I would have got fired. I don't know much about Swerve Strickland but I am assuming he is a good worker since he closed the show. He is a big name for AEW. But from my experience, the last thing I want to do is dropping somebody's name who is not even in the company," said the WWE legend. [From 37:34 - 39:30]

Booker T is not bothered by Swerve Strickland's promo post-Dynasty 2025

The clip of Strickland cursing Booker T after Dynasty went off the air went viral on X. Eventually, the WWE Hall of Famer saw this footage, but he was unbothered. In a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, he opened up about this situation

"Woke up this morning and I wondered, why is my name trending? I see the video of Swerve Strickland saying, ‘F*ck Booker T’ at the end of Dynasty. I’m not gonna even get upset about it,” said the former World Heavyweight Champion. [H/T Cageside Seats]

Booker T is currently a color commentator in NXT. He retired from in-ring competition several years ago.

