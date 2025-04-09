Hall of Famer lashes out after WWE legend Booker T is insulted by former AEW champion, calls it "very unprofessional" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Booker T was recently called out by a major AEW star, which caused quite a stir in the community. Hall of Famer Bill Apter also commented on the issue, stating that it was quite unprofessional on the AEW star Swerve Strickland's part.
Strickland has proven himself to be one of the best talkers on the mic in Tony Khan's promotion. In a recent promo segment after Dynasty, the former AEW World Champion took a shot at Booker T and name-dropped him. While their disagreements have been brewing for quite a while now, this incident came as a surprise to many.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter had the following to say about Strickland's dig at the WWE Hall of Famer.
"So now, the anger part here, is that the fans on the internet are not talking about the show. They are not talking about the matches. They are talking about the... Booker T on his show kind of took it lightly. He said you know it's kind of a dumb thing to do because people aren't talking about the show, like I just said."
He added:
"And he was in my opinion, like Booker said, if you have something against me or whatever, talk to me face to face. But I think it was very unprofessional. And I like Swerve Strickland, I like him personally and I like what he does in the ring. But something like that takes the class out of who you are." [From 17:09 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer will have something else to say down the line.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.