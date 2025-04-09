Hall of Famer lashes out after WWE legend Booker T is insulted by former AEW champion, calls it "very unprofessional" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Booker T was recently called out by a major AEW star, which caused quite a stir in the community. Hall of Famer Bill Apter also commented on the issue, stating that it was quite unprofessional on the AEW star Swerve Strickland's part.

Ad

Strickland has proven himself to be one of the best talkers on the mic in Tony Khan's promotion. In a recent promo segment after Dynasty, the former AEW World Champion took a shot at Booker T and name-dropped him. While their disagreements have been brewing for quite a while now, this incident came as a surprise to many.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter had the following to say about Strickland's dig at the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ad

Trending

"So now, the anger part here, is that the fans on the internet are not talking about the show. They are not talking about the matches. They are talking about the... Booker T on his show kind of took it lightly. He said you know it's kind of a dumb thing to do because people aren't talking about the show, like I just said."

Ad

He added:

"And he was in my opinion, like Booker said, if you have something against me or whatever, talk to me face to face. But I think it was very unprofessional. And I like Swerve Strickland, I like him personally and I like what he does in the ring. But something like that takes the class out of who you are." [From 17:09 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer will have something else to say down the line.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More