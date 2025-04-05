Rikishi predicts major WWE title change at WrestleMania 41; it's NOT Jey Uso dethroning Gunther

The WrestleMania 41 card is taking shape, with a handful of matches being added in the past few days. From Jey Uso vs. Gunther being added a week after the Royal Rumble, nine matches have been announced for The Show of Shows so far.

Uso's father, Rikishi, is pretty enthused about WrestleMania 41. He is passionate about his son winning the World Heavyweight Championship, but that's not all. The WWE Hall of Famer has his eye on another match featuring a family member. Jacob Fatu is making his 'Mania debut.

Fresh off his Last Man Standing win over Braun Strowman on SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf has punched his ticket to Las Vegas. Fatu will challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Rikishi is Jacob Fatu's uncle and has been an advocate for him for a long time. After the match was made official, he posted an Instagram story of the poster with a big prediction for 'Mania. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks Fatu will win the US Title from Knight:

"Jacob Takes It #AndNew."

Check out a screengrab of the story below:

Image via @rikishi on Instagram

It remains to be seen what role the rest of the new Bloodline will play at WrestleMania 41. Solo Sikoa, another of Rikishi's sons, has been teasing tension with Jacob Fatu. Perhaps, a betrayal might be in the works.

