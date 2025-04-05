  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Rikishi predicts major WWE title change at WrestleMania 41; it's NOT Jey Uso dethroning Gunther

Rikishi predicts major WWE title change at WrestleMania 41; it's NOT Jey Uso dethroning Gunther

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 05, 2025 08:10 GMT
Rikishi; Jey Uso (Image via WWE.com)
Rikishi; Jey Uso (Image via WWE.com)

The WrestleMania 41 card is taking shape, with a handful of matches being added in the past few days. From Jey Uso vs. Gunther being added a week after the Royal Rumble, nine matches have been announced for The Show of Shows so far.

Ad

Uso's father, Rikishi, is pretty enthused about WrestleMania 41. He is passionate about his son winning the World Heavyweight Championship, but that's not all. The WWE Hall of Famer has his eye on another match featuring a family member. Jacob Fatu is making his 'Mania debut.

Fresh off his Last Man Standing win over Braun Strowman on SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf has punched his ticket to Las Vegas. Fatu will challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rikishi is Jacob Fatu's uncle and has been an advocate for him for a long time. After the match was made official, he posted an Instagram story of the poster with a big prediction for 'Mania. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks Fatu will win the US Title from Knight:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

"Jacob Takes It #AndNew."

Check out a screengrab of the story below:

Image via @rikishi on Instagram
Image via @rikishi on Instagram

It remains to be seen what role the rest of the new Bloodline will play at WrestleMania 41. Solo Sikoa, another of Rikishi's sons, has been teasing tension with Jacob Fatu. Perhaps, a betrayal might be in the works.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी