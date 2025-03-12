Jey Uso handed new nickname by Rikishi

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 12, 2025 10:43 GMT
Main Event Jey Uso (Image via WWE.com)
Main Event Jey Uso (Image via WWE.com)

Jey Uso is currently flying high as he prepares for the opportunity of a lifetime. He will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 after winning the men's Royal Rumble Match this year.

The YEET Master goes by quite a few nicknames, but it seems like one more has been added to the list. Uso's father, Rikishi, recently came up with a new name for him. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed it on Instagram, where he constantly shows his support for his family.

Rikishi shared a clip of Jey Uso's entrance from RAW this week on his Instagram story and stated how magical it was. He ended up calling his son The YeetMania Man, which might be his new nickname:

"MAGICAL EVERYONE IS YEET-N. THE YEETMANIA MAN !!"

Check out a screengrab of his story below:

Image via @rikishi on Instagram
Image via @rikishi on Instagram

It will be interesting to see if YeetMania will take Jey Uso far, as he has yet to defeat Gunther in multiple attempts. All the pressure is on the OG Bloodline member to finally overcome The Ring General and win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso isn't the only Fatu who can win gold at WrestleMania 41

While Main Event Jey Uso is going for the World Heavyweight Title, his twin brother has his own singles career going on. Jimmy has become a more prominent figure on SmackDown in recent weeks, having even defeated Drew McIntyre.

Uso doesn't have a clear direction for WrestleMania 41, but there's every chance he will have a match at The Show of Shows. Big Jim can be involved in the United States Championship picture, which is likely to be featured through a multi-man match for LA Knight's title.

It remains to be seen if Jimmy Uso will win the US Title at 'Mania, given that Knight only won it last Friday on SmackDown. The likes of Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and others could be involved as well, making for a crowded scene.

Edited by Divesh Merani
